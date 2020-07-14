Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Cut by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Square by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,358,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 44.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,028 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 203.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,681,000 after acquiring an additional 852,891 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SQ traded down $4.38 on Tuesday, reaching $114.27. The stock had a trading volume of 188,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,825,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.34 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $133.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

