Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $82.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.18.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ opened at $118.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.34 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $133.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $223,140.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,696,972.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,824,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Square by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 81,264 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Square by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.