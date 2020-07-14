Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $246.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $246.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPLK. UBS Group increased their target price on Splunk from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Splunk from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $198.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -63.06 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.94. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $213.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 18,739 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total value of $3,352,032.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,309,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,724 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $284,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,538,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

