Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Given New GBX 7,960 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,600 ($93.53) to GBX 7,960 ($97.96) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,700 ($94.76) to GBX 6,900 ($84.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($104.60) to £100 ($123.06) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($102.14) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($113.22) target price (up previously from GBX 8,900 ($109.52)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,456.92 ($104.07).

LON SPX opened at £100.85 ($124.11) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,909 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,099.65. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 7,220 ($88.85) and a 12-month high of £102.10 ($125.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.52.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

