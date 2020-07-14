Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPPI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.19.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $370.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.11. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $46,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,313 shares in the company, valued at $837,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,773 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $50,631.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,073 shares of company stock worth $149,726. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 260.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,744,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $8,823,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.