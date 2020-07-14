SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR earned a news impact score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

OTCMKTS:SNYFY opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $25.04.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

