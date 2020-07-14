Sonoco Products (SON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Sonoco Products has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.73-0.83 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.73-0.83 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

