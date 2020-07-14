Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. operates as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SUNS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Senior Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Solar Senior Capital has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $195.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Senior Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter valued at $855,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 91.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 42,444 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 29.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Finally, Resource America Inc. grew its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 178,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

