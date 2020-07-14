Sleep Number (SNBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sleep Number to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.23. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

