Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 0.61. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 32,507 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $538,640.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 840,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,933,696.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. White acquired 2,780 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $52,180.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 123,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,222 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $34,248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 109,440 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,550,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,866,000 after acquiring an additional 636,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,023,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,780 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.