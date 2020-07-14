Simplex Trading LLC Has $73,000 Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 78.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEV opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $47.42.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

