Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €52.00 by Nord/LB

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €52.00 ($58.43) price target from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.11 ($47.31).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €42.73 ($48.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.61. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($32.02) and a 12 month high of €47.27 ($53.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion and a PE ratio of 27.43.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.