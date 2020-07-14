Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €52.00 by Nord/LB

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €52.00 ($58.43) price target from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.11 ($47.31).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €42.73 ($48.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.61. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($32.02) and a 12 month high of €47.27 ($53.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion and a PE ratio of 27.43.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

