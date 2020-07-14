Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIE. Barclays set a €109.00 ($122.47) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €126.00 ($141.57) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($131.46) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €113.31 ($127.32).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €109.20 ($122.70) on Tuesday. Siemens has a 52-week low of €101.40 ($113.93) and a 52-week high of €133.39 ($149.88). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €102.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €97.33.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.