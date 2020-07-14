Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €109.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIE. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($131.46) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €113.31 ($127.32).

SIE stock opened at €109.20 ($122.70) on Monday. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($113.93) and a one year high of €133.39 ($149.88). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €102.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €97.33.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

