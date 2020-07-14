Siemens AG to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Siemens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens’ FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.69 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIEGY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, June 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Siemens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Siemens from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $60.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. Siemens has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

