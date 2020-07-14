Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €121.43 ($136.44).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE stock opened at €128.80 ($144.72) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -43.80. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €28.30 ($31.80) and a 12-month high of €134.40 ($151.01).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.