Sherritt International’s (SMIZF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMIZF. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sherritt International in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $4.16 on Friday. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93.

