Shaw Communications’ (SJR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a sector perform under weight rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE:SJR opened at $17.46 on Monday. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0707 per share. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 28.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 49.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 297.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

