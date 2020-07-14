Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $54.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHAK. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.19.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $1,380,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,444,750 over the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

