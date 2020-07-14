Sentivate Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $3.38 million and $194,752.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045770 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.11 or 0.04905959 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054995 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033554 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,411,812,955 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

