Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Cap of $7.60 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GDAC, Hotbit and IDEX. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $664,456.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,731,425 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, Hotbit, BitForex, GDAC, Upbit, DDEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

