Sensient Technologies (SXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.60-2.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.60 to $2.80 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.28%.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

