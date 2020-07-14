Selfkey Price Tops $0.0011 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 14th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, RightBTC, Binance and Tidex. Selfkey has a market cap of $3.49 million and $462,855.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.54 or 0.04915301 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054716 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016676 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033513 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,101,465,841 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, RightBTC, ABCC, OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

