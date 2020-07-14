Seaport Global Securities Comments on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $97.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average is $109.08. The company has a market cap of $293.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

