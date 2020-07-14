Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.01

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 15636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

STNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.98 million, a PE ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 293,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,785,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 339,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

