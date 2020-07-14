Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post $453.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $377.00 million and the highest is $583.29 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $845.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.50). Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. 19,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,169. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.