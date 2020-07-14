Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lifted by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $45,439,000. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 157.7% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,245,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 762,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,361,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,853,000 after buying an additional 450,053 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $19,424,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after buying an additional 420,666 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 55,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,913. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

