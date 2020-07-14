Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €95.00 ($106.74) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €93.77 ($105.36).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

EPA:SU opened at €98.40 ($110.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €88.54. Schneider Electric has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($85.78).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.