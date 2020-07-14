SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lowered to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.13.

SBAC stock opened at $291.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,646.17 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $119,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 89.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,815,000 after buying an additional 2,024,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,897,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,072,000 after purchasing an additional 264,744 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,821,000 after purchasing an additional 262,886 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

