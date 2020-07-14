SAP’s (SAP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAP. Argus boosted their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.70.

NYSE SAP opened at $153.49 on Friday. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $156.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.62.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SAP will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 758.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

