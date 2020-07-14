Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “Sell” Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.72. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $78.37.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

