Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €10.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.57) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.40) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.44 ($6.11) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.84 ($8.81).

ETR:LHA opened at €8.73 ($9.81) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a 52 week high of €17.95 ($20.17). The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

