Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €53.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAS. HSBC set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.53 ($60.15).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €51.05 ($57.36) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.77. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion and a PE ratio of 5.84. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a fifty-two week high of €72.17 ($81.09).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.