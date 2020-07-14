SAIPEM S P A/ADR’s (SAPMY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $4.73 on Friday. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $10.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34.

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

