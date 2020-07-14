Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Lowered to $45.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.43.

NYSE RHP opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.95.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CFO Mark Fioravanti bought 3,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 21,900 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

