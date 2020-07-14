Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its target price cut by Stephens from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RUTH. Piper Sandler downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $6.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $193.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 123,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 503.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 713,295 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,344,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,232,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

