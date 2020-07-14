Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.53

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.53 and last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 975075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54.
About Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)
Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.
Read More: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.