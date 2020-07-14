Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.53

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.53 and last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 975075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 4,524,500 shares of company stock valued at $126,686,000 in the last three months.

Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

