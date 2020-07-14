Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RDSA. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,575 ($19.38) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,745.30 ($21.48).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,279.20 ($15.74) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,636 ($32.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,336.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,615.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.