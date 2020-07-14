Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

RBS stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 15.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 68,301.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 502,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 438,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

