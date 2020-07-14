Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €400.00 Price Target

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €400.00 ($449.44) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €497.00 ($558.43) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €590.00 ($662.92) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($505.62) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €473.00 ($531.46) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €425.00 ($477.53) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €470.50 ($528.65).

Get Rational alerts:

FRA:RAA opened at €511.50 ($574.72) on Tuesday. Rational has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($668.56). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €498.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €555.63.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.