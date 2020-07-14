Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RHHBY. Wolfe Research upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Friday, May 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Roche Holdings AG Basel stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $302.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter valued at about $763,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 660,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 102,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

