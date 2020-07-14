Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 380 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC set a CHF 334 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 372.42.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

