RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT Lowered to $12.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

Shares of RLJ opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

