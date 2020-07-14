Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 4,720 ($58.09) to GBX 4,440 ($54.64) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 5,200 ($63.99) to GBX 5,400 ($66.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rio Tinto to a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.15) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($54.15) target price (up from GBX 4,100 ($50.46)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a sector performer rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($44.30) to GBX 4,200 ($51.69) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,503.33 ($55.42).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,760 ($58.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,489.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,100.49. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 2,954 ($36.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,152 ($63.40).

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques acquired 32,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,689 ($45.40) per share, with a total value of £1,193,907.96 ($1,469,244.35).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

