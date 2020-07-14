Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of RXN stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 72,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $2,339,087.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,813 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,181.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $2,357,767.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,506.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,045 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $40,060,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,865,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,586 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,329,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,307,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after buying an additional 834,146 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 620.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 735,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after buying an additional 633,266 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.