Reviewing Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Blackstone Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Blackstone Group pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Blackstone Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Westwood Holdings Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Blackstone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 8.61% 5.82% 4.96% Blackstone Group 27.93% 14.62% 6.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westwood Holdings Group and Blackstone Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackstone Group 0 6 7 0 2.54

Blackstone Group has a consensus target price of $60.77, indicating a potential upside of 13.11%. Given Blackstone Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blackstone Group is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Blackstone Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $84.08 million 1.41 $5.91 million N/A N/A Blackstone Group $7.34 billion 4.90 $2.05 billion $2.31 23.26

Blackstone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Blackstone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blackstone Group beats Westwood Holdings Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia. The firm's corporate private equity business pursues transactions throughout the world across a variety of transaction types, including large buyouts, mid-cap buyouts, buy and build platforms, which involves multiple acquisitions behind a single management team and platform, and growth equity/development projects involving significant minority investments in operating companies and greenfield development projects in energy and power, financial services, healthcare, enterprise tech and consumer, as well as consumer technologies. Its hedge fund business manages a broad range of commingled and customized fund solutions and its credit business focuses on loans, and securities of non-investment grade companies spread across the capital structure including senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred stock and common equity. The Blackstone Group Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices across Asia, Europe and North America.

