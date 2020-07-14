Reviewing Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exelixis and AIkido Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $967.78 million 7.56 $321.01 million $1.02 23.39 AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 2,960.87 -$4.18 million N/A N/A

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

Exelixis has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Exelixis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 30.01% 18.01% 16.17% AIkido Pharma N/A -88.61% -83.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Exelixis and AIkido Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 3 9 0 2.75 AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exelixis currently has a consensus target price of $28.92, indicating a potential upside of 21.19%. Given Exelixis’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exelixis is more favorable than AIkido Pharma.

Summary

Exelixis beats AIkido Pharma on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck, Invenra, Inc., StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology development company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company engages in the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Its portfolio includes KPC-34 for the treatment of AML and ALL; and DHA-dFdC drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. AIkido Pharma Inc. has an artificial intelligence and machine learning research agreement with Cogia Biotech LTD. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2020. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

