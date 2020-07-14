Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

RVNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.68. 2,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,179. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,197,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,161,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 836,900 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,315,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,465,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

