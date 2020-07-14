Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.81.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

RFP stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $212.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.66.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFP. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,918,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 616,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,230,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 178,538 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 129,101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 62,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 658,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.