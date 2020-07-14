Research Analysts Set Expectations for Citigroup Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $52.20 on Monday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

